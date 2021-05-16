Mirrored Apple Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for about $128.78 or 0.00264530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $36.31 million and approximately $32,694.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00092033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.89 or 0.00517419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00232261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004938 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.05 or 0.01175071 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 281,923 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

