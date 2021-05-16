Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

NYSE MTX opened at $84.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.85. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.