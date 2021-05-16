Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $165.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 4.20. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $11.40.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,493,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,318 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,836,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 250,502 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 467,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the period. 51.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

