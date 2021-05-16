Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 193.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX opened at $217.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.53.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.