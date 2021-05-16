Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $543,000 Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Infosys by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Infosys by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,855,000 after acquiring an additional 187,830 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $2,851,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INFY opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

