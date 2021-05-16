Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $501,000 Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 163.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 68,764 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.15% of Fluidigm worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

FLDM stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $409.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.