Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $457,000 Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 166.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOVA opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

