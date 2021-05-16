Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys New Shares in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRG stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. The business had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 49,999 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,476.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $537,835.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,260. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

