MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 28th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0462 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
MFV opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $6.97.
About MFS Special Value Trust
