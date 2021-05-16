MFS High Income Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.
Shares of NYSE:CXE opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $5.53.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
