Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $38.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. Methanex has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.