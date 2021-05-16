Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Stock Position Decreased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Meridian Bancorp worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBSB shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. Analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

