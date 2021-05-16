Merculet (MVP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.53 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Merculet has a total market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $168,826.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Merculet has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00090327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.40 or 0.00512605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00232052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004869 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $555.08 or 0.01164215 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040989 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,331,760,888 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

