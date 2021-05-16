Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,894,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,799,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

