MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is ($1.03). MercadoLibre reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 107.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $9.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,323.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,523.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,600.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $764.27 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,268.86 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.