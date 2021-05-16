MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $878.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $9.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

Several analysts have commented on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.61.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,323.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,523.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,600.06. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $764.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8,268.86 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

