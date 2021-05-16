Memetic / PepeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,917.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $20,917.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0911 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.52 or 0.00734403 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005680 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00018593 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $970.62 or 0.01993794 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.