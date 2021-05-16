Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,626 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $19,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,327,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,219 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,971,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,148 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after buying an additional 1,001,046 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,315,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $17.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

