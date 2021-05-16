MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 163.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,103 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of MeiraGTx worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $57,108.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at $6,574,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,690 shares of company stock valued at $380,470. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

MGTX stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $575.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.33. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

MeiraGTx Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.