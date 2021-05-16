MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Receives $31.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $89,361.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 434,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,557,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,690 shares of company stock valued at $380,470 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in MeiraGTx by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 68,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MeiraGTx by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,043,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MeiraGTx by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 26,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

