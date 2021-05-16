Megacoin Price Tops $0.0135 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $532,191.11 and $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.52 or 0.00644561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008982 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002576 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,495,046 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

