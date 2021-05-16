Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.