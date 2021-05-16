Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $69,000 Investment in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $223.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $163.39 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

