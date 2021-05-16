Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $56,000 Investment in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 54,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,542,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $44.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.00. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

MVB Financial Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.