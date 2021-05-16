Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 8,866.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ICU Medical by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,532,000 after purchasing an additional 89,837 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 283,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,893,000 after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $199.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.03. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.57 and a 12 month high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $2,568,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $51,499,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,968 shares of company stock valued at $14,325,829. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

