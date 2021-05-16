Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 7,390.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6,944.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 115,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

