Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,818 shares of company stock worth $793,115 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

RXN stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

