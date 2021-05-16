Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 330 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,038,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

In other news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,761 shares of company stock valued at $100,408 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.