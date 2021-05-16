Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON MER opened at GBX 190 ($2.48) on Wednesday. Mears Group has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 205 ($2.68). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 194.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.05. The company has a market capitalization of £210.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13.

About Mears Group

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

