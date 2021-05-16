McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,678,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 80,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $231.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $171.68 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

