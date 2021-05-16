McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 37,086.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,214 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

MCD stock opened at $231.72 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $171.68 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.36 and its 200-day moving average is $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $172.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

