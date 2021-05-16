Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 123.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,525. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

