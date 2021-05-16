Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

MMX opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.87 million, a PE ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMX shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

