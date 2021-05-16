Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Raised to “Buy” at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.52.

Shares of MTDR opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,810 shares of company stock valued at $75,456. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after buying an additional 3,595,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Matador Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,629,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,769,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,064,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,402,000 after buying an additional 555,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,542,000 after buying an additional 114,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

