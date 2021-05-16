Massnet (MASS) Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. Massnet has a market capitalization of $61.77 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001321 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Massnet has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Massnet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00088154 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00104104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.84 or 0.01092026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00063994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00113736 BTC.

Massnet Profile

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 96,351,902 coins. The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.