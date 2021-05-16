Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSLH. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Marshalls from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Marshalls currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 770.25 ($10.06).

Shares of Marshalls stock opened at GBX 729.50 ($9.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 607.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 715.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 706.31. Marshalls has a 1 year low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

In other Marshalls news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total transaction of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22). Also, insider Tim Pile sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total transaction of £16,123 ($21,064.80). In the last three months, insiders purchased 64 shares of company stock worth $45,150.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

