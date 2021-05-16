MarketPeak Tops 1-Day Volume of $223,122.00 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One MarketPeak coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00087531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00020380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.74 or 0.01086768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00062401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00114068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

