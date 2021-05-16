Mark A. Shaffer Sells 22,188 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $589,978.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.08 million, a PE ratio of -247.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after buying an additional 204,671 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 55,105 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $8,962,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.