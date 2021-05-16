MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $2.27. MarineMax reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $7.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $73,575.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,253. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

HZO stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,937. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

