Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPFRF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

MPFRF stock remained flat at $$2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Mapfre has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

