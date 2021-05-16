Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2285 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Manulife Financial has raised its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Manulife Financial has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.