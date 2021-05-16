MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MannKind in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get MannKind alerts:

MNKD has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. MannKind has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.