Man Group (LON:EMG) PT Raised to GBX 210 at Credit Suisse Group

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s previous close.

EMG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165.50 ($2.16) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168.44 ($2.20).

LON:EMG opened at GBX 171.40 ($2.24) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 164.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.04. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 172.08 ($2.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

In related news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total value of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

