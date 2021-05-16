MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Reaches $0.64 on Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001315 BTC on exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $289.95 million and $396,934.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00091475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.30 or 0.00519812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00232132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $558.79 or 0.01146716 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.47 or 0.01205576 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Coin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

