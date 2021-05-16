Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in American Tower by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 62,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

