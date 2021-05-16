Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,074 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $418.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $282.25 and a 52-week high of $424.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $412.47 and its 200-day moving average is $384.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.