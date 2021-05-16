Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,125,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $150.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $89.65 and a 52-week high of $152.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.30 and a 200 day moving average of $133.01.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

