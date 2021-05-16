Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 6,098 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 4.6% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $19,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,782 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares during the period. Wealth CMT lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $72.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.01. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

