Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUG has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.75.

LUG opened at C$11.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.11 and a 1 year high of C$13.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$246.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 105,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$1,065,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,100 shares in the company, valued at C$4,850,114.23. Also, Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$146,910.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$442,328.84. Insiders have sold 171,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,171 in the last ninety days.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

