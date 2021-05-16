Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $111.00 at B. Riley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $70.05 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.49.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

